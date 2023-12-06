New Winnipegger Wins $1 Million on Lotto 6/49

A new Winnipeg resident has $1 million to secure his financial future in Canada.

Oleksii Shypylenko settled in the city just over a year ago from Eastern Europe. After purchasing a ticket for the August 16 Lotto 6/49 draw, he figured it was time to check his tickets.

“I guess you could say I collect tickets,” he said in a release. “I don’t check them often, but I checked this one a few times because I couldn’t believe what I saw!”

Shypylenko purchased the winning ticket at Sam’s Food Fare on Garry Street before returning to the store in late November to discover his windfall.

“I am very happy to be in Canada,” he said while claiming his prize. “And I’m excited to build a future here… now more than ever!”

Shypylenko doesn’t have immediate plans for the money but says his future is looking brighter than ever.

“A million dollars will make a lot of things better and less stressful for me,” he said. “I’m very grateful.”

His winning number was 29325338-01 (a white ball).