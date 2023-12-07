Linden Woods Fire Blamed on Plugged-In Block Heater

WINNIPEG — A fire at a Linden Woods home on Wednesday night is being blamed on a vehicle’s block heater.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the single-family bungalow on Kingsbridge Court just after 8:30 p.m.

Crews launched a defensive attack while protecting neighbouring homes from flames. The fire was declared under control at around 9:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported and residents were able to safely evacuate.

Early observations suggest the fire was accidental, involving a plugged-in block heater.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding residents to never plug in a vehicle if it’s parked inside an attached or detached garage.

Winnipeg’s unseasonably warm weather on Wednesday resulted in a daytime high of 7°C.