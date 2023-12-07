Kinew Forms Business and Jobs Council to Spur Economic Growth

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has tapped some of the province’s most successful business leaders to help spur the economy.

During his inaugural State of the Province address on Thursday, Kinew announced the Premier’s Business and Jobs Council.

The group will advise the province on ways to develop a strong economy and create family-supporting jobs across the province.

“The members of this council bring with them a range of experiences from different regions and sectors of our province,” said Kinew.

ADVERTISEMENT



“The Premier’s Business and Jobs Council is an important opportunity for Manitobans from all walks of life to come together at the table, share their expertise and come up with creative solutions to the economic challenges we face today.”

The council will be co-chaired by Ash Modha, CEO of Mondetta Clothing, and Kevin Rebeck, president, Manitoba Federation of Labour. Pratik Modha, former stakeholder relations officer at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, will serve as the secretary for the council.

The council also includes such leaders as Mark Chipman, chairman, True North Sports + Entertainment, Ida Albo, owner and managing partner, Fort Garry Hotel, and Gerry Price, chairman and CEO, Price Industries, among others.