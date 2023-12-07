Winnipeg Basketball Referee Charged with Sexual Assault

A Winnipeg basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after police say two victims came forward.

Police began investigating in April 2023 after two male victims, both over 18, reported historical incidents involving the referee. At the time, the suspect worked under the Manitoba Association of Basketball Officials (MABO) and was responsible for assigning games to fellow referees. The victims, fearing career repercussions, didn’t report the incidents earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police allege the suspect, in a position of authority from 2013 to 2023, allegedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour in a closed office with the first victim between 2010 and 2011. The second victim reported a sexual assault in February 2020 after an out-of-town game and another incident in August 2020 during a purported basketball officials’ party.

Michael Shane Maryk, 42, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and an indecent act. He was charged on November 22 and released from custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information or who wishes to speak to an investigator is asked to call Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6245. Supportive resources are available, including the WPS victim services at (204) 986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at (204) 786-8631.