Security Guard Stabbed During Winnipeg Robbery

WINNIPEG — A security guard was stabbed Wednesday during a commercial robbery in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

Police responded to a Dollarama store at around 12:20 p.m. and located the 23-year-old male victim suffering from a serious upper-body injury.

The loss prevention officer was provided emergency medical care before being transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect a short distance away at the intersection of Main Street and Disraeli Freeway. Officers also recovered a discarded weapon and seized it as evidence.

Bruce Richard Renschler, 52, has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.