Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth Retiring Next Year

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth has announced he’s retiring from the service next fall.

Smyth told the Winnipeg Police Board on Friday that he plans to retire from the role on September 3, 2024.

Chief Smyth has led the Winnipeg police since 2016 and has 37 years of public service to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT



Under Smyth’s tenure, he has focused on community engagement, implementing innovative policing strategies, and addressing key issues facing the city.

The police board will be launching a search for Smyth’s replacement and hold consultations with the community, stakeholders and members of the WPS to find a suitable candidate.

The board will accept delegations at its meeting on March 8, 2024, and written comments until March 15, 2024.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth Retirement by ChrisDca on Scribd