RRC Polytech President Meier Extended Until 2028

WINNIPEG — Red River College Polytechnic has extended the contract of its president and CEO until July 2028.

The college on Friday announced Fred Meier will continue to lead the post-secondary institution after a unanimous decision by RRC Polytech’s board of governors.

Meier first joined the college in July 2020 and was at the helm when the college rebranded to RRC Polytech.

“We share our complete confidence in Mr. Meier’s ability to lead RRC Polytech forward as it strives to meet and exceed the needs of students, staff, as well as our partners in industry and the community,” said Loren Cisyk, chair, RRC Polytech board of governors.

In a release, the college said under Meier’s leadership, RRC Polytech has taken many necessary and meaningful steps toward advancing the goals of the 2022-2026 strategic plan, including a 98 percent completion rate of RRC Polytech’s In Front of What’s Ahead campaign.

“Every day, I am inspired by the work we do and the people who lead it,” Meier said in a statement. “I look forward to leading our institution forward and continuing to work together to build an even stronger and more successful Manitoba.”