Salvation Army Calls for Christmas Kettle Volunteers

WINNIPEG — The Salvation Army is putting out the call in need of help with its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The charity has a goal of reaching $300,000 in donations this season but is urgently seeking volunteers to accept those critical donations.

Funds raised by the Salvation Army go to support year-round programs, such as emergency shelter, food security, toys for children, Christmas assistance, literacy and education.

So far this year, only 22 percent of the goal has been reached, with roughly 70 percent of volunteer slots remaining unfilled.

“Kettle donations support our programs that help our neighbours who are struggling,” said Major Donald Bladen, Salvation Army area commander.

“Times are tough right now, and your gift of time has a direct impact on those people who come to us for help. Many of them are used to donating at a Kettle, instead of asking for help. We don’t want anyone left behind.”

Anyone with a few hours to volunteer for a kettle shift in Winnipeg can visit winnipegkettles.ca for more information. To make a donation to the Salvation Army, find a kettle location near you or donate online.