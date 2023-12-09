Winnipeg Transit Strike Averted as Members Ratify New Contract

WINNIPEG — A strike by Winnipeg Transit workers has been averted after a new employment agreement was reached late Friday.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 voted to accept the third tentative agreement presented by Winnipeg Transit and the City of Winnipeg.

Under the new four-year deal, workers will receive general wage increases of 12.6 percent plus three wage adjustments for Red Seal trades to align them with trade industry wage standards.

The agreement also allows for four weeks of cultural or religious leave, $100,000 annually for mental health resources, a weekend premium increase of $3.50 more per hour, and a signing bonus of $1,800.

“In the days ahead, ATU is focused on implementing initiatives and processes aimed at enhancing the workplace environment and the safety of all members,” said Chris Scott, president, and business agent for ATU Local 1505.

The ATU 1505 represents more than 400 members in Manitoba who are employed with Winnipeg Transit and Brandon Transit.