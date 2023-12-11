Semi Driver Killed in Crash Near Falcon Lake

The driver of a semi-trailer truck died early Sunday after his vehicle rolled near Falcon Lake.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 6 a.m. about eight kilometres east of the townsite.

According to police, the driver of the eastbound semi lost control and slid into the ditch where the truck rolled.

A 54-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. was pronounced deceased on the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

His 22-year-old male passenger, also from Surrey, suffered minor injuries.

Road conditions at the time were reported to be icy.

RCMP continue to investigate.