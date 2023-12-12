Brandon Police Seize $163K in Drugs Through Project Belittle

Brandon police have charged five people after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Called Project Belittle, the scope of the investigation targeted an organized distribution of cocaine in and around the Brandon area.

Police say between March 2023 and October 2023, officers worked to disrupt the drug ring. It ended with a traffic stop on October 16 outside one of the organization’s “stash” locations. Officers seized a kilogram of cocaine from within the vehicle.

Police then executed five search warrants in the city and seized three vehicles, along with:

1,153.19 grams of cocaine

0.62 grams of methamphetamine

325.19 grams of psilocybin

2,648.19 grams of illicit cannabis

45 oxycodone pills

$23,188 in Canadian currency

.308 riffle

.22 calibre rifle with a loaded 100-round drum magazine

Police also seized drug trafficking-related paraphernalia, throwing knives, bear mace and a cryptocurrency account. The seized drugs carry a combined street value of approximately $163,000.

The leader of the drug trafficking organization, along with four associates, has been charged with multiple offences.