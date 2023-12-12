Brandon’s Keystone Centre Marking 50 Years

The Keystone Centre in Brandon is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

In anticipation of big celebrations in the months to come, the arena and entertainment venue has unveiled a new logo.

The new logo features a “K” dressed in the outline of a star with the words “50 years.”

In addition to the new logo, the Keystone Centre will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special community event on June 15, featuring live music, and more to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We want to welcome Westman to our 50th anniversary celebration, where we commemorate half a century of community unity and growth,” said Jared McKenzie, Keystone Centre director of marketing.

“This event, featuring live music, will be completely free to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all. We’re eager to announce the bands, and a bunch of other exciting features of this 50th anniversary celebration, but most of all, we look forward to the next 50 years of bringing our community together.”

The new logo is in effect immediately but will take a few months to be reflected in existing signage around the venue.