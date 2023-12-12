Home » The Canadian Press » Four People Caught Crossing Canada-U.S. Border into Manitoba, One Taken to Hospital

Four People Caught Crossing Canada-U.S. Border into Manitoba, One Taken to Hospital

December 12, 2023 10:54 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

United States Border

A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — RCMP say four people have been caught trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border undetected into Manitoba.

Mounties say they responded early Saturday to a report of potential border-crossers in Emerson, a community 100 km south of Winnipeg.

They say one male was transported to hospital with serious injuries related to the weather and three other males were safely located.

Further patrols were done along the border and no one else was seen.

In January of 2022, two adults and their children from India died while trying to cross the border into the U.S. near Emerson.

The RCMP are reminding people that winter weather can quickly prove deadly.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Crime | Manitoba | North Dakota | RCMP | United States
