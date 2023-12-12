Four People Caught Crossing Canada-U.S. Border into Manitoba, One Taken to Hospital

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — RCMP say four people have been caught trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border undetected into Manitoba.

Mounties say they responded early Saturday to a report of potential border-crossers in Emerson, a community 100 km south of Winnipeg.

They say one male was transported to hospital with serious injuries related to the weather and three other males were safely located.

Further patrols were done along the border and no one else was seen.

In January of 2022, two adults and their children from India died while trying to cross the border into the U.S. near Emerson.

The RCMP are reminding people that winter weather can quickly prove deadly.