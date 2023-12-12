Seven Oaks School Division Names New Superintendent

WINNIPEG — Seven Oaks School Division has named Tony Kreml as its new superintendent.

Kreml was previously assistant superintendent with the division and was promoted to the position with an extensive background in education.

“I am honoured and privileged to lead the work that supports the students and staff of Seven Oaks,” he said in a statement. “Our path has been one of equity and I pledge to continue with this vision.”

Kreml succeeds former superintendent Brian O’Leary, who left the position in October to become the province’s deputy minister of education.