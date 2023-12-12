Three Charged After Stolen Vehicle Chase in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have charged three people after a chase involving a stolen vehicle downtown.

Officers on patrol spotted a stolen GMC Envoy the evening of December 7 in the area of Portage Avenue and Main Street.

Air 1 was called in to maintain a visual on the vehicle as the driver sped off.

The Envoy eventually stopped on Pacific Avenue after colliding with an uninvolved vehicle and narrowly missing a pedestrian at a crosswalk. The suspects fled the vehicle, but Air 1 guided officers on the ground to their location near a residence on Alexander Avenue.

Gerry Alvin Rodgers, 29, Chastity Amber Moar, 22, and a 26-year-old man, all of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.