Three Charged After Stolen Vehicle Chase in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have charged three people after a chase involving a stolen vehicle downtown.
Officers on patrol spotted a stolen GMC Envoy the evening of December 7 in the area of Portage Avenue and Main Street.
Air 1 was called in to maintain a visual on the vehicle as the driver sped off.
The Envoy eventually stopped on Pacific Avenue after colliding with an uninvolved vehicle and narrowly missing a pedestrian at a crosswalk. The suspects fled the vehicle, but Air 1 guided officers on the ground to their location near a residence on Alexander Avenue.
Gerry Alvin Rodgers, 29, Chastity Amber Moar, 22, and a 26-year-old man, all of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.