Fraud Victim Bilked Out of $44K: Brandon Police

Brandon police have charged a man with fraud after they allege he cashed cheques from a victim totalling $44,000.

Police were alerted in January of this year by a family member who had power of attorney status over the victim and discovered anomalies in banking records.

The victim wrote numerous cheques to a suspect between March 2018 and October 2022. The suspect met the victim while he was conducting contracted work at the housing complex where the person lived.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in Brandon court in February on a charge of fraud over $5,000.