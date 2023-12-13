Man Charged After String of Winnipeg Retail Thefts

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for more than a dozen retail thefts in the city.

Officers responded to a theft on Tuesday night in the 800 block of Leila Avenue, where it was reported a man was stealing merchandise. Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police were able to link the same suspect to a string of retail thefts that began in October, including an arrest on December 9 where the suspect was charged with 13 thefts under $5,000. He was subsequently released from custody with conditions.

David Schmidt, 31, of Winnipeg was charged with an additional nine counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.

Police say the value of the stolen merchandise reported by affected businesses is estimated at more than $23,000.