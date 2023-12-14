Indigenous Groups, Manitoba RCMP Partner to Address Violence in Communities

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Indigenous groups and Manitoba RCMP are partnering to implement some recommendations in the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Mounties say they have worked with Indigenous communities and leaders to determine 10 areas where officers can bring change to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and LGBTQ people.

Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill says Indigenous women and girls continue to be overrepresented in homicide statistics in Manitoba, as they accounted for 21 per cent of homicides in RCMP jurisdictions in the last three years.

Police and representatives from various First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups are to form a working group to plan how some of the 231 calls for justice from the national inquiry can be carried out.

The inquiry’s report was issued in 2019.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says she wants to see Indigenous groups in control of updated data of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples that also includes men and boys.