Winnipeg’s Iconic ‘Nutty Club’ Closing in January

Winnipeg’s beloved ‘Nutty Club’ candy brand, in operation for over a century, is set to close its doors in late January.

The Scott-Bathgate company, which has been part of western Canada since 1903, cited an unsustainable competitive environment as the reason for the closure.

“Unfortunately, the competitive environment has evolved to the point where the company can no longer sustainably operate the business without significant investments to increase scale and scope, to compete with national distributors,” the company said in a statement.

Winnipeggers will most recognize the Nutty Club brand from their historic Pioneer Avenue warehouse. The property was formerly the Scott-Bathgate Building and was given a historic designation in 2017.

The company expressed gratitude to employees, customers, and suppliers for their years of loyalty and support. As they wind down operations, efforts will be made to fulfill existing orders, and vendors will be notified of the closure.