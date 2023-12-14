Police Search for Answers in Man’s Death on St. Vital Bridge

Winnipeg police are trying to piece together what happened to a 63-year-old man after he was found critically injured on the St. Vital Bridge.

Police were called to the area at around 10:20 p.m. on December 1, where the victim was found lying on the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.

Earlier that evening, the victim left an Osborne Street North establishment with an unidentified white male, aged 50-60, sporting a beard and glasses, carrying a light-coloured satchel and wearing a flat cap.

When first responders arrived at the bridge, the man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased. He has been identified and family notifications have been made.

Anyone with information or who may have been walking in the area that night is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.