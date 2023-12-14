The Forks in Winnipeg Plans New Year’s Day Fun

WINNIPEG — The Forks wants you to ring in 2024 with a flurry of activities at the popular tourist destination.

To usher in the New Year, visitors can expect a day of brunch, performances, yoga, games, crafts and outdoor fun on January 1.

“For those who have made it their resolution to have more fun, food, culture, and winter activities in 2024, New Year’s Day at The Forks will be the place to be,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks North Portage.

“We know people love spending time here with friends and family, so we’ve got a great lineup of activities to make the first day of the new year extra special.”

Planned activities include:

Folklorama performances

Games and crafts in the EQ3 Lounge

Health and wellness classes with Adrienne Shum and fellow instructors

Manitoba music performances

Learn to Winter programming from Winnipeg Trails

Family activities including speakers and workshops

Synonym and Tallest Poppy Drag Brunch

The day’s events, entertainment, and activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both indoors and outdoors throughout The Forks site.