Blue Bombers Open 2024 Season with Grey Cup Rematch

WINNIPEG — The CFL has unveiled the much-anticipated 2024 schedule, promising an action-packed season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off at home on Thursday, June 6, in a 110th Grey Cup rematch against the Montreal Alouettes — one of two Thursday night home games in 2024.

Following their debut, the Bombers hit the road for a game in Ottawa before returning to face the BC Lions on Friday, June 21, at IG Field.

The home schedule boasts six Friday night games on June 21, July 5, July 12, August 23, September 27, and October 11th.

Key dates include the Labour Day Classic on September 1 in Regina and the Banjo Bowl on September 7 at IG Field.

“We can’t wait to keep the regular season/postseason sellout streak going in 2024 as we welcome the CFL’s loudest fans back to IG Field,” said Wade Miller, Blue Bombers’ president and CEO.

“The energy in the stadium on game days is second to none, and we think our fans will enjoy the number of Friday night games on the schedule this year.”

The complete 2024 schedule can be found at BlueBombers.com.