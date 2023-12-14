Home » News » Off-Duty Winnipeg Cop Charged with Impaired Driving

Off-Duty Winnipeg Cop Charged with Impaired Driving

December 14, 2023 11:36 AM | News


Impaired Driving

(Impaired driving image via Shutterstock)

Winnipeg police have charged one of their own officers with impaired driving.

Police were alerted to a business in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway on December 8, where it was reported a suspected impaired driver just left that location.

Officers identified the suspect as an off-duty member and arrested him a short time later at a residence. No injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oleksii Gerasymchuk, 39, has been charged with impaired driving offences.

Police say the officer is a two-year member of the service.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is monitoring the case.


Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS