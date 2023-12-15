A Look at Winnipeg Winners in the 2023 Canadian Radio Awards

Broadcast Dialogue has unveiled its 2023 Canadian Radio Awards winners.
The annual awards recognize Canadian radio stations in several categories, including the big one — station of the year.
Here’s a look at the Winnipeg winners this year:
Station of the Year
Medium Market – Energy 106 (CHWE-FM), Evanov Communications, Winnipeg
Runner Up:
92.1, CITI, Rogers Sports & Media, Winnipeg
Best On-Air Team or Host (News/Talk/Sports)
Medium – The Start, 680 CJOB, Corus Radio, Winnipeg
Runners Up:
Philly, Joe & Kirby – Mornings, 92.1 CITI, Rogers Sports & Media, Winnipeg
Wheeler in the Morning, Energy 106, (CHWE), Evanov Communications, Winnipeg
Best Commercial
Medium – The Sodfather, 94.3 NOW!radio (CHNW-FM), Pattison Media, Winnipeg
Best Performance in a Commercial
Medium – Jim Van Dusen, Heebie Jeebies, QX104 (CFQX-FM), Pattison Media, Winnipeg
Best On-Air Promotion
Medium Market Runners Up:
Mark & Dilly’s Wishlist, HOT 100.5, (CFJL), Evanov Communications, Winnipeg
Best Imaging Production
Medium Market Runners Up:
Now Radio, 943 NOW!radio, Pattison Media, Winnipeg
Radio ratings no longer available to the public
A staple of ChrisD.ca‘s media coverage over the years has been the analysis and reporting of Winnipeg’s radio ratings.
This data is no longer being released publicly by Numeris, the Canadian company that measures audience radio listenership.
Such ratings data can be requested from an individual broadcaster, but couldn’t be deemed accurate or neutral for reporting purposes.
When asked, a Numeris spokesperson couldn’t say why this data is no longer being released on their website and referred ChrisD.ca to the broadcasters.