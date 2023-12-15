A Look at Winnipeg Winners in the 2023 Canadian Radio Awards

Broadcast Dialogue has unveiled its 2023 Canadian Radio Awards winners.

The annual awards recognize Canadian radio stations in several categories, including the big one — station of the year.

Here’s a look at the Winnipeg winners this year:

Station of the Year

Medium Market – Energy 106 (CHWE-FM), Evanov Communications, Winnipeg

Runner Up:

92.1, CITI, Rogers Sports & Media, Winnipeg

Best On-Air Team or Host (News/Talk/Sports)

Medium – The Start, 680 CJOB, Corus Radio, Winnipeg

Runners Up:

Philly, Joe & Kirby – Mornings, 92.1 CITI, Rogers Sports & Media, Winnipeg

Wheeler in the Morning, Energy 106, (CHWE), Evanov Communications, Winnipeg

Best Commercial

Medium – The Sodfather, 94.3 NOW!radio (CHNW-FM), Pattison Media, Winnipeg

Best Performance in a Commercial

Medium – Jim Van Dusen, Heebie Jeebies, QX104 (CFQX-FM), Pattison Media, Winnipeg

Best On-Air Promotion

Medium Market Runners Up:

Mark & Dilly’s Wishlist, HOT 100.5, (CFJL), Evanov Communications, Winnipeg

Best Imaging Production

Medium Market Runners Up:

Now Radio, 943 NOW!radio, Pattison Media, Winnipeg

Radio ratings no longer available to the public

A staple of ChrisD.ca‘s media coverage over the years has been the analysis and reporting of Winnipeg’s radio ratings.

This data is no longer being released publicly by Numeris, the Canadian company that measures audience radio listenership.

Such ratings data can be requested from an individual broadcaster, but couldn’t be deemed accurate or neutral for reporting purposes.

When asked, a Numeris spokesperson couldn’t say why this data is no longer being released on their website and referred ChrisD.ca to the broadcasters.