Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged in Vehicle Collision

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged following a collision in Portage la Prairie in the summer.

On June 30, police were responding to a high-priority call when a collision occurred between a marked police vehicle and two civilian vehicles at the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Elm Street. No serious injuries were reported.

The Independent Investigation Unit began looking into the crash and determined there were grounds for charges.

RCMP Const. Rawanjot Pandher has been charged with failure to drive with due regard to safety under the Highway Traffic Act.

No further information is available as the matter is now before the courts.