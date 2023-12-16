Child Dies After Downtown Winnipeg Stabbing

Winnipeg police say a female youth has died following a stabbing downtown Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 200 block of Graham Avenue at around 1 p.m. to find the victim suffering from stab-related injuries.

Officers provided a chest seal before paramedics arrived. The child was taken to hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery, but later succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.