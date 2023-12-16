Suspect Fires Gun at Driver in Corydon Avenue Carjacking

WINNIPEG — A 23-year-old man narrowly missed being shot during a violent carjacking on Thursday night.

Winnipeg police say as the victim exited his vehicle in the 500 block of Corydon Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., an unknown man approached him while brandishing a handgun.

The suspect demanded the driver’s keys and his personal property as a physical struggle ensued. The suspect fired the gun, narrowly missing the victim and striking the vehicle. He then took off in the stolen vehicle and the victim contacted police.

Officers spotted the vehicle at around 12:25 a.m. Friday in the area of Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue. The suspect sped away from officers, but was tracked with the help of Air 1.

The 20-minute pursuit ended as the suspect pulled into a parking lot in the 700 block of Watt Street.

No injuries were reported during the carjacking or pursuit.

Officers seized a folding knife and approximately 37 grams of cocaine worth an estimated $1,500 from the suspect. The gun wasn’t recovered.

The suspect and the victim were not previously known to one another.

Ricardo Miguel Gomes, 34, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences.

He remains in custody.