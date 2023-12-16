Police Watchdog Probing Alleged Assault Involving Off-Duty Officers

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an incident involving off-duty Winnipeg police officers and a male.

The IIU was notified by police on Thursday about an incident that occurred the same day.

The alleged victim reported to police he had been assaulted by two men, who he believed to be off-duty cops, at an establishment in the 1600 block of Main Street.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police responded to the call and met with the male, as well as reviewed surveillance video. The footage showed an altercation involving all three individuals.

The male suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The IIU is now investigating and asks anyone with information to contact them at 1-844-677-6060.