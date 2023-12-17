Canadian Pitcher Bourassa Returning to Goldeyes in 2024

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa for the 2024 season.

The Alberta native, 27, returns to the Goldeyes for this fourth professional season in May.

Bourassa finished the 2023 campaign with an 11-6 win-loss record that tied him for the league lead in victories.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I’m very excited to have Landen back for 2024,” said field manager Logan Watkins. “He’s meant a lot to this organization over the past few seasons. Also, with him being Canadian, I know the organization means a lot to him and I think he has a lot pride being here and representing a team in his home country.”

In a separate move, the Goldeyes announced that catcher Hidekel Gonzalez has been traded to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in exchange for a player to be named later.

Gonzalez hit .213 with 17 home runs and 58 runs batted in over two seasons with Winnipeg.