Former Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman Appointed Judge

Former Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman has a new title and robe 14 months after leaving public office.

Bowman, 52, was announced Monday as being appointed a judge for the Court of King’s Bench in Manitoba.

The former mayor served Winnipeggers from 2014 to 2022 and was the city’s first Indigenous mayor.

Justice Bowman replaces Justice A. Turner (Winnipeg), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal on August 23 of this year.

Bowman most recently worked as the vice-president of sustainability and social impact for Canada Life, based in Winnipeg.

“I wish Justice Bowman every success as he takes on his new role,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani in a statement. “I am confident he will serve Manitobans well as a member of His Majesty’s Court of King’s Bench for Manitoba.”

Before entering politics, Bowman worked as a privacy lawyer. He was a recipient of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal and the Manitoba Bar Association’s Community Involvement Award.

Bowman and wife Tracy have two sons, Hayden and Austin.