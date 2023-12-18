Blue Bombers Extend Guard Pat Neufeld in One-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will bring back all-star guard Pat Neufeld for the 2024 CFL season.

The team announced Monday the re-signing of Neufeld to a one-year extension.

The Regina native, 34, returns for his 11th season with the Blue Bombers and 13th in the league, including his time with Saskatchewan (2011-13).

Neufeld was named a CFL all-star for the third time in his career in 2023, starting 17 regular-season games this past season along with the West Final and 110th Grey Cup.

“It’s so cliché and it has been said for years but it’s the culture,” Neufeld told reporters earlier this year. “It’s something that when new guys come, we want them to be involved with.

“We just do things a certain way in our locker room. The best part about it is (head coach Mike O’Shea) has really put the accountability on the players.”

Neufeld was also honoured as the 2021 recipient of the club’s Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award.