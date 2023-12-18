St. Clements Man Killed in Henderson Highway Crash

Manitoba RCMP say a 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in the RM of St. Clements last Friday.

Police were on patrol along Henderson Highway when they noticed a vehicle in the east ditch just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found the vehicle to be heavily damaged and the driver deceased at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it crossed over the centre line and entered the ditch, striking a concrete driveway approach. The driver, who was from the area, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.