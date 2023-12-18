Home » Entertainment » RWB’s ‘Nutcracker’ Returns to Take Centre Stage

RWB’s ‘Nutcracker’ Returns to Take Centre Stage

December 18, 2023 10:38 AM | Entertainment


RWB Nutcracker

Nutcracker dancer Alanna McAdie with RWB recreational division students. (DAVID COOPER PHOTO)

It’s a traditional sign of the holidays. The Royal Winnipeg Ballet‘s “Nutcracker” is about to unwrap another season at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The iconic performances will run December 21-30 and feature artists, musicians, stagehands, and children, along with a walk-on role cast.

“The Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition for many families,” said André Lewis, the RWB’s artistic director.

“In combination with live music, the art of dance has been used for centuries to share a story, evoke emotions, and bring people together. Winnipeg will be the last stop on a successful Nutcracker tour that included performances in Ottawa, Vancouver, and Saskatoon — I am truly living the dream!”

Canada’s unique take on the classic holiday tale turns the Nutcracker into a charming and nostalgic treasure for all ages. Clara’s dreams unfold as her nutcracker becomes a brave soldier defending her against the Mouse King’s army, leading to a magical journey through a winter wonderland to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s court.

The RWB is welcoming special guests Rusalka, Canada’s premier dance ensemble, and the Asham Stompers to this year’s performances.

Notable walk-on roles include Premier Wab Kinew, Mayor Scott Gillingham, Tina Keeper, Ace Burpee, and many others. Our very own Chris D. had the honour of having a walk-on role in 2015.

Nutcracker fast facts

  • 250 costumes
  • 215 props and set pieces
  • 146 company dancers, students and guest artists
  • 58 musicians
  • 3 different choirs

Tickets are available online at RWB.org or by calling (204) 956-2792.


