Winnipeg’s Airport Expecting Holiday Travel Surge

WINNIPEG — Friday is shaping up to be the busiest travel day of the year at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

As travellers depart and arrive for the holidays, Winnipeg Airports Authority expects between 12,000 and 15,000 people to pass through the terminal building on December 22.

Officials remind flyers to check the CATSA website to verify what you can and can’t pack in your luggage.

ADVERTISEMENT



Arriving early to the airport and preparing for any unforeseen circumstances, such as weather delays, will give you the upper hand when arriving at your destination stress-free.

“It’s also a good idea to pack essential items such as medications, important documents and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case,” WAA said in a statement.

WAA also recommends pre-booking your parking if you’ll be leaving a vehicle at the airport, as well as checking in for your flight online in advance.

For those travelling with gifts, officials recommend bringing them unwrapped so they can be examined at security. A free gift-wrapping station is available on the secure side of the departure level.

Additional travel tips to ensure a smooth trip through YWG this holiday season can be found at WAA.ca.