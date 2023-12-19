Police Lay Charges in Fatal Stabbing of Teen Downtown

Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old boy after a 14-year-old girl was fatally stabbed downtown last week.

The victim was with three people known to her in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15 when the attack occurred.

Police say the assault happened at around 1 p.m. following a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect, who suddenly took out a knife. The victim was stabbed multiple times and died in hospital.

Two other females were with the victim at the time of the stabbing.

The boy was arrested on Monday in the area of Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street. He has been charged with second-degree murder.