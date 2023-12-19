Salvation Army Preparing 1,500 Christmas Meals for Winnipeggers

Winnipeg’s Salvation Army Centre of Hope is set to serve 1,500 Christmas meals on Wednesday.

The traditional Christmas meals, which are open to anyone in need, include turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, and dessert.

“Providing a warm meal to those in need is a cornerstone of our work,” said executive director Mark Stewart.

“We hope this Christmas meal fills not only bellies but hearts as well, especially for those who may be new to Canada or spending Christmas away from friends, families, and loved ones.”

Six-hundred tickets have been distributed to neighbouring shelters and Lighthouse Mission has donated 350 meals for the event.

Centre of Hope staff have been preparing 250 lbs of homemade stuffing, 50 gallons of turkey gravy, 1,500 dinner rolls, 400 lbs of mixed vegetables and 600 lbs of mashed potatoes to make the meal.

Four seating times are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.