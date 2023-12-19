Officers Injured Trying to Stop Suspect in Stolen Vehicle

Three Winnipeg police officers were injured attempting to stop a stolen vehicle on Sunday through the Spence neighbourhood.

Police began tracking the suspect at around 12:40 a.m. with the help of Air 1. Officers observed the suspect speed away, disobey traffic signals and enter oncoming traffic. He eventually drove over a stop stick and collided with a police cruiser, but continued to drive on damaged wheels.

The suspect stopped in the 100 block of Herman Avenue, got out of the first vehicle and into a second stolen vehicle. Three officers who were on foot trying to stop the suspect were struck by the vehicle. One officer shot their firearm at the moving vehicle, but it continued to drive off and was later contained at McAdam Avenue and Aikins Street. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to hospital for minor injuries. Two officers were also treated in hospital and released. A third officer was also injured but didn’t require treatment in hospital.

Jordan Josh Katcheconias, 33, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences.