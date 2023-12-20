Woman Assaulted, Bound and Left in Dumpster: Police

Winnipeg police are on the hunt for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, bound and then forced into a dumpster.

Police say the 27-year-old victim attended a location on Carlton Street on December 10, where she was knocked unconscious by the suspects.

She was bound for a significant period of time and then forced into a dumpster, where she was abandoned. Her screams for help led to her being rescued and eventually taken to hospital for treatment of numerous injuries.

Police have put out an alert for three suspects, who the public is asked not to approach if seen. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 911, police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).