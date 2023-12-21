Manitoba Reimbursing Some Victims of ‘Grandparent Scam’

WINNIPEG — The province is giving victims of the so-called “grandparent scam” an early Christmas present.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday it will be reimbursing vulnerable seniors who lost money to the scam.

A total of $145,000 is coming from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to reimburse 14 people.

“We are pleased to be able to get money back to the victims of this scam,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. “It is through the great work by the Criminal Property Forfeiture Branch and the Winnipeg Police Service that not only were the people responsible for this scam arrested, but money also returned.”

During 10 days in July 2022, two Ontario residents duped 14 Manitobans. A typical scam involves someone researching potential victims by reviewing obituaries and internet searches, and then calling the victim posing as a grandchild in legal trouble and have been arrested by police, needing cash in order to be released.

“The people committing crimes like these can be quite convincing and will play on the emotions of the victim, which makes this even more upsetting,” Wiebe added. The police and courts will never send someone to your house to collect money.”