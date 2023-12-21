Two Dead in McDermot Avenue Fire: WFPS

WINNIPEG — Two people died Thursday in a multi-unit fire in the 500 block of McDermot Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on scene just after 9:30 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the three-storey structure. The fire was deemed under control about an hour later.

Two people were located deceased inside the building, while other occupants were able to self-evacuate. Other residents were assisted by firefighters.

Ten displaced residents were guided in finding temporary accommodations.

Damage estimates aren’t available and the cause remains under investigation.

Winnipeg firefighters kept busy

The fatal McDermot Street fire was only one of four firefighters responded to within two hours on Thursday. Three other fires were reported overnight.

“Days like these are taxing for our service and collaboration and cooperation are key,” said WFPS acting Chief Ryan Sneath. “Our gratitude goes out to our firefighters and paramedics on the frontlines, but also our 9-1-1 communications members who take the calls and dispatch crews. Moving crews from station to station to ensure coverage across the city while monitoring four fires is no easy task.”

The WFPS says approximately 65 residents were helped by the city’s emergency social services team over 12 hours.