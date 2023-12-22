Two Teens Arrested After Threats at Lorette Collegiate

Two teen boys are facing charges after online threats targeting Lorette Collegiate.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the school on Thursday and arrested one of the teens outside.

An investigation into a separate threat earlier in the week led to the arrest of a second teen at his home.

Police say in both incidents, threats were shared on social media. Both teens are students at the school.

They are facing a charge of uttering threats and were released from custody. They will appear in court at a later date.

A number of police vehicles were at Lorette Collegiate on Friday as a precaution.