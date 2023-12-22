Morden Man Killed in RM of Montcalm Collision

A two-vehicle crash in the RM of Montcalm has claimed the life of a 46-year-old Morden man.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and Provincial Road 426 at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police determined a northbound vehicle on PR 426 entered Highway 14 and struck a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 55-year-old man from St Joseph, wasn’t injured. The driver of the westbound vehicle wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

RCMP continue to investigate.