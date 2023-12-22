The Forks Forges New Partnership with Winnipeg 150

WINNIPEG — It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at The Forks.

Officials on Friday announced the opening of the popular canopy skating rink, along with a new partnership to acknowledge Winnipeg’s 150th birthday.

The on-land skating rinks and trails at The Forks will be named Winnipeg 150 Winter Park this season.

“Every year we see people from all over our city come here and fully embrace the Winter Park amenities, so it’s fitting to partner with Winnipeg 150 to mark this milestone,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks North Portage.

“We know this site holds thousands of years of cultural and historical significance well beyond the 150 years Winnipeg has officially been a city, and celebrating our community in this way is something we strive to do here every day.”

Winnipeg 150 Winter Park will eventually include more than one kilometre of groomed on-land skating and walking trails, the canopy rink, and the CN Stage rink.

Visitors can look forward to free family-friendly activities every weekend in January and February, including DJs, storytelling and drumming, skating, skiing, and snowshoeing lessons.