What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over the Holidays

As many take time off from work, school and their everyday schedules, many city services, retailers and attractions are also taking a break.

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating with reduced hours in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Closed December 25, open January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed December 25, open on January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polo Park — Closed December 25, open January 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

December 24 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

December 25 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

December 26 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The True North Square location will remain closed on Boxing Day.

December 31 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

January 1 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

For extended holiday hours for specific locations, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The CMHR is closed on New Year’s Day. The museum will also be closed from January 14-22, 2024 for maintenance.

Winnipeg Art Gallery

Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day and New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo will be closed from January 8-19, 2024 for annual maintenance.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, December 22 at noon, and closed all day on Monday, December 25; Tuesday, December 26; and Monday, January 1.

Garbage/Recycling Collection

There will be no recycling and garbage collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. This means that your regular collection day will be one day later during these two weeks. For example, if your collection day normally falls on Monday, put your carts out on Tuesday during these two weeks. For Brady Road landfill and 4R Winnipeg depot hours, see the city’s website.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, December 25; Tuesday, December 26; and Monday, January 1.

New Year’s Eve service

On Sunday, December 31, Winnipeg Transit will operate extended hours on select routes. Customers are encouraged to consult Navigo for more details.

Free rides will be offered after 7 p.m., including for Winnipeg Transit Plus users. The last buses leave downtown at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, December 24; Monday, December 25; Tuesday, December 26; and Monday, January 1.

Arenas

All arenas are closed from Sunday, December 24 to Monday, January 1, reopening on Tuesday, January 2, unless otherwise indicated.

Ab McDonald Arena will be open over the winter break.

Winnipeg Public Library branches will be open on Friday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, and closed thereafter until select branches reopen on Wednesday, December 29. All branches will be closed from Saturday, January 1 to Monday, January 3.

Indoor Pools

Regular operating hours are in effect unless otherwise indicated:

Date Hours Sunday, December 24 All pools close at 11:30 a.m. with the exception of the Elmwood Kildonans Pool, Seven Oaks Pool, and Transcona Kinsmen Centennial Pool which are closed all day Monday, December 25 All pools are closed Tuesday, December 26 All pools are closed Sunday, December 31 All pools close at 4 p.m. Monday, January 1 All pools are closed

The Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool is closed for maintenance from December 12 to January 6.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

Regular operating hours are in effect unless otherwise indicated:

Date Hours Sunday, December 24 All fitness & leisure centres close at 11:30 a.m. with the exception of the Mayfair Recreation Centre, which is closed all day Monday, December 25 All fitness & leisure centres are closed Tuesday, December 26 All fitness & leisure centres are closed Sunday, December 31 All fitness & leisure centres close at 4 p.m. Monday, January 1

Animal Services

Date Hours Sunday, December 24 Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, December 25 Noon to 3 p.m. – open house Tuesday, December 26 Closed Sunday, December 31 Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, January 1 Closed

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25. These cemeteries are otherwise open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.