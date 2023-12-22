Winnipeg Fitness Trainer Charged with Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have charged a local fitness trainer after allegations of sexual assault with a client.

Police say on December 16, a female reported being sexually assaulted during a personal training session in the northeast area of the city.

Police say the accused had been training the female for approximately a year prior to the alleged assault. During the training session, the victim reported to police that the trainer spoke to her in a sexually suggestive manner while in a private consultation room. He then allegedly proceeded to sexually assault her. She didn’t require medical attention.

Joseph Patrick Luna, 26, of Winnipeg, has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance.

A social media profile for Luna states he is associated with GoodLife Fitness on Regent Avenue.

“We have been in contact with local authorities and are completely supportive of the ongoing police investigation,” said Tracy Matthews, VP of experience & safety for GoodLife Fitness, in a statement to ChrisD.ca.

“In alignment with their ongoing investigation, we are completing a thorough internal investigation as well. The safety and security of our employees and our members is the most important thing to us. We take situations of this nature very seriously and will take all appropriate action required. This individual is not actively working with GoodLife at this time.”

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6245.