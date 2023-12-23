CPKC Holiday Train Raises $1.8M for Local Food Banks

The CPKC Holiday Train has raised a record $1.8 million for local food banks for the 25th annual holiday season.

The train made its way across Canada and the U.S. during November and early December, including stops in Winnipeg and other Manitoba communities.

In total, more than 160,000 lbs. of food was collected over the last four weeks.

Since beginning back in 1999, the event has raised in excess of $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million lbs. of food for local communities.

Train stops featured musical performances by Virginia to Vegas, Trudy, Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw, Kiesza, Seaforth, Tenille Townes, Breland, MacKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith.

Formerly known as simply the CP Holiday Train, the concert tour stopped in 191 communities in six Canadian provinces and 14 U.S. states.