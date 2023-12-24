Manitoba Communities Share in Federal Funding to Improve Asset Management

Six Manitoba communities are sharing in more than $270,000 in federal funding to better manage their municipal infrastructure.

The investment into asset management will help communities ensure their infrastructure such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible.

Asset management additionally helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

ADVERTISEMENT



The funding will be distributed among the Municipality of Boissevain-Morton, the town of Snow Lake, the RM of Macdonald, and the municipalities of Pembina and Lorne, as well as the town of Carmen.

“Investments in infrastructure asset management projects will help improve the quality of life in municipalities across Manitoba,” said federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser. “(This) funding announcement will help them plan and manage their infrastructure based on reliable data to create strong, sustainable and affordable communities.”

The funding is coming through the government’s Municipal Asset Management Program and being distributed by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.