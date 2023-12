Winnipeg Police Charge Six Drivers During Third Week of Checkstops

The third week of the Winnipeg police checkstop program yielded 710 vehicles stopped and checked.

Police say 20 immediate roadside driver’s licence prohibitions were conducted, as well as two positive oral fluid drug tests for cannabis.

Officers also laid six impaired driving charges and issued 11 traffic tickets.

The checkstop program runs throughout December, including New Year’s Eve.

Manitoba RCMP are running a similar program across the province.