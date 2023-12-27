Winnipeg’s Christmas Tree Recycling Depots Now Open

The City of Winnipeg has opened its Let’s Chip In Christmas tree recycling depots for the season.
From December 28 to January 31, 2024, residents can drop off their unbagged trees at any number of depots in the city.
The public is asked to remove all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags.
The depots are located at:
Charleswood Centre
24-hour access
3900 Grant Ave (Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot
along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)
Kilcona Park
7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)
Kildonan Park
7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
2015 Main Street (Rainbow Stage parking lot)
King’s Park
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
198 King’s Drive (South parking lot)
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot
Weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
1825 Brady Road, south of the Perimeter Highway
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot
Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.,
Closed: January 1, every Wednesday
1120 Pacific Avenue
Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot
Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.,
Closed: January 1, every Wednesday
429 Panet Road
St. James Civic Centre
24-hour access
2055 Ness Avenue (Northwest corner parking lot)
St. Vital Park
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
190 River Road (South parking lot)
Winnipeg Soccer Complex
24-hour access
900 Waverley Street at Victor Lewis Drive
While quantities last, the city provides free wood chip mulch beginning in early January at all Let’s Chip In depots (except the 4R Winnipeg Depot locations). Residents are asked to bring their own containers.