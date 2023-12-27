Four Teens Charged in West Alexander Homicide

Winnipeg police have charged four teens in connection to a homicide in the West Alexander area last month.

Peter Filip, 27, was fatally stabbed on November 11 after being attacked by a group of teens outside a vendor in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

The same group targeted and robbed three male youth victims before attempting to hijack a vehicle, resulting in the assault of a 28-year-old male driver. Despite an attempt to shoot a firearm, the victim disarmed one of the attackers and escaped unharmed.

Six male youths were identified in the investigation. Between December 11 and December 20, four, aged 14 to 16, were arrested and charged with manslaughter. The remaining two are still at large.

The accused are also linked to subsequent robberies, and more charges are expected.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).